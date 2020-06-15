Bytecoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $61,008.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $40.25 million and approximately $61,008.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00700206 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001686 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

