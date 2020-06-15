Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Shares Gap Down to $20.07

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.60, but opened at $20.07. Cabot Oil & Gas shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 5,436,900 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on COG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,690,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $71,559,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $463,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.