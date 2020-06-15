Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.00

Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.67), with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.64).

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and a P/E ratio of -15.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.

Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 1.53 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Catalyst Media Group Plc, through its 20.54% interest in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited, provides specialized broadcast solutions in the United Kingdom. The company's broadcast solutions include HD, UHD, satellite uplinks, streaming, satellite Internet and teleport, and fiber services.

