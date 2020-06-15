CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.21

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.21. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 3,469,200 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
