CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.21

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.21. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 3,469,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CEMIG by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CEMIG during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMIG in the fourth quarter worth $1,878,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

