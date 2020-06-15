Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Sells $15,500.00 in Stock

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $15,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. 48,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Charah Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. The company had revenue of $164.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 115.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHRA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

