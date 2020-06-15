ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Binance, HitBTC and OKEx. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $1.32 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028767 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,331.88 or 0.98567759 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001222 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00076781 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, OKEx, Coinnest, LBank, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance, ZB.COM and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

