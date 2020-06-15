Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

Chemung Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 36.8% annually over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

CHMG opened at $26.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $125.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.08. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.62 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 15.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHMG. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole acquired 1,197 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $30,571.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,547.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Tomson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,994.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,796 shares of company stock worth $537,083. 19.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

