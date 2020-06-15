CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (CCOZY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.29 on September 14th

CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) announced an annual dividend on Friday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOZY remained flat at $$4.56 during trading hours on Monday. CHINA COAL ENER/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.

Get CHINA COAL ENER/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CHINA COAL ENER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches and develops, designs, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA COAL ENER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA COAL ENER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.