CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.56

CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 43 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHINA COAL ENER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 6.25%.

CHINA COAL ENER/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches and develops, designs, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

