Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Receives $76.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,296,742,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,052,000 after acquiring an additional 710,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,137,000 after acquiring an additional 647,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.98. 36,194,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,535,121. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

