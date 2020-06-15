ClearPoll (POLL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.00

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. ClearPoll has a market cap of $19,197.29 and $19.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ClearPoll alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $552.77 or 0.05838645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002362 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00053534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032034 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012325 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004436 BTC.

ClearPoll Profile

ClearPoll (CRYPTO:POLL) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . The official website for ClearPoll is clearpoll.com

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearPoll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.