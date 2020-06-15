CoinFi Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Kucoin, Kyber Network and IDEX. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $276,721.64 and $10,701.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.10 or 0.01860051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00173439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00041750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00110630 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,092,822 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Kucoin, FCoin, Cobinhood, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

