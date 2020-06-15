CoinPoker (CHP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $1,988.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.78 or 0.01915465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00177341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00113439 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 285,744,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,145,470 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

