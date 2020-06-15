CoinUs (CNUS) Price Down 28.5% This Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. CoinUs has a total market cap of $393,119.18 and approximately $207.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinUs has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003683 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 73.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000433 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

