Contentos Price Reaches $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Contentos has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $11.00 million and $5.73 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.25 or 0.05468551 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00054643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030334 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012546 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,249,157,364 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

