Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Update

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the May 14th total of 7,880,000 shares. Approximately 16.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 635.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period.

CLB traded down $2.37 on Monday, reaching $21.50. 2,059,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,606. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $56.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13, a PEG ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 3.05.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.28% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

CLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

