Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Up 5%

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.94, 138,681 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 329,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $448.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.42). Corporacion America Airports had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports SA will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Corporacion America Airports by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

