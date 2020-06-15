Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Gap Down to $27.54

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.34, but opened at $27.54. Corteva shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 3,843,900 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CSFB decreased their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Get Corteva alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.