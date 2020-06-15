Cortex Market Capitalization Hits $25.57 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $25.57 million and $7.89 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.77 or 0.05838645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002362 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00053534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032034 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012325 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

