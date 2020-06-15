COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Trading 6.7% Higher

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.13, 479,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 853,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $573.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.80 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

