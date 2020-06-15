COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Trading 6.7% Higher

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.13, 479,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 853,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $573.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.
