Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.80

Craven House Capital PLC (LON:CRV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 65272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $31,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

About Craven House Capital (LON:CRV)

Craven House Capital plc operates as an investment company. It also focuses on investing in or acquiring a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets in various geographical jurisdictions. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital plc in August 2011.

