Credits Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Credits has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $112,989.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, Tidex, LBank and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00026793 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinBene, IDEX, Tidex, COSS, Kucoin, Gate.io, LBank and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

