CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $28.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.77. 2,261,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,595. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3,943.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.