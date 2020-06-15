Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will report $113.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.63 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $76.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $502.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.78 million to $526.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $433.87 million, with estimates ranging from $433.86 million to $433.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.98 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

CUBI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.92. 189,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,730. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $375.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

