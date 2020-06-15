CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Trading 5% Higher

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.05, 154,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 225,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.38.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter.
CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.
