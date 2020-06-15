CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Trading 5% Higher

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.05, 154,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 225,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,060,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 98,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in CVR Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,025,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after buying an additional 189,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.