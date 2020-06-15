Daniel G. Weiss Sells 25,000 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $540,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel G. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TPI Composites alerts:

On Friday, June 5th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 8,182 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $187,122.34.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $545,750.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.85. 276,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. TPI Composites Inc has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.28 million, a P/E ratio of -192.91 and a beta of 1.59.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.27. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.