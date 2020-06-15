DAO.Casino (BET) Price Reaches $0.0206 on Major Exchanges

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005326 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,445.80 or 0.99770979 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 55.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

