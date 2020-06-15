Datawallet Hits Market Cap of $307,210.43 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $307,210.43 and approximately $13,479.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, Cobinhood, Bibox and IDEX. During the last week, Datawallet has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.78 or 0.01915465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00177341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00113439 BTC.

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, BitForex, Cobinhood, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

