Dev Ittycheria Sells 50,000 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $3,837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,136,697.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Dev Ittycheria sold 45,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,984,400.00.

Shares of DDOG traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.52. 4,489,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,414. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.47.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

