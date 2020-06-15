Douglas J. Tucker Acquires 4,000 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,369. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MSBI traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $15.11. 114,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $349.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.11. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

