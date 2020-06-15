Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

NYSE DPG traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 134,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,862. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.

About Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

