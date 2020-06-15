Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $5.71

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $5.71. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 7,170,188 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 82.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

