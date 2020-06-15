Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Trading Up 5.1%

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $37.53, 263,196 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 497,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.32). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $21,476,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,861,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,938,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,549,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 262.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 189,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

