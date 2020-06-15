Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the May 14th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 915,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,804.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Energizer by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 321.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,269.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.92.

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.30. 12,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.02 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

