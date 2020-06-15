Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading Up 1.7%

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.20, 9,241,041 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 5,528,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

ENSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered Enservco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enservco in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

