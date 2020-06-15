Epiq Capital Group, Llc Acquires 6,600 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 6,600 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.32 per share, with a total value of $292,512.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Epiq Capital Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 6,085 shares of Cortexyme stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $352,625.75.

On Friday, May 22nd, Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 8,690 shares of Cortexyme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.08 per share, for a total transaction of $478,645.20.

NASDAQ:CRTX traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 192,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,382. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). Equities analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Cortexyme by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,541,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 98,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Cortexyme by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 986,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Cortexyme by 29.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 743,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 171,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after buying an additional 67,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cortexyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

