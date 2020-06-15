Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Trading Up 5%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) shares shot up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.05, 218,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 427% from the average session volume of 41,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Epsilon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 30.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 9,330 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $28,083.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 284.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

