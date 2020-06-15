Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $322.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post $322.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $332.00 million and the lowest is $306.00 million. Etsy posted sales of $181.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. Etsy’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other Etsy news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 10,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,061 shares of company stock valued at $16,391,001 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17,395.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 135,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETSY stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.76. 2,537,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,164. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 130.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $88.02.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

