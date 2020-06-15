Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Up 5.2%

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price was up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.62 and last traded at $83.91, approximately 3,893,661 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,761,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,061 shares of company stock valued at $16,391,001 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Etsy by 37.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $3,203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,946,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

