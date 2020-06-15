Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) announced a dividend on Monday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the iron ore producer on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FXPO stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 185 ($2.35). The company had a trading volume of 1,667,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of GBX 94.88 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 285.50 ($3.63). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.57.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrexpo to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 160 ($2.04) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 155 ($1.97).

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.