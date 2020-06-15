FintruX Network (FTX) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $789.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $552.77 or 0.05838645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002362 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00053534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032034 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012325 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004436 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network is a token. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

