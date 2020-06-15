First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Shares Gap Down to $5.58

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $5.58. First Bancorp shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 1,730,700 shares.

FBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.60%. First Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,972,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after acquiring an additional 99,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 310,462 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,941,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,287,000 after purchasing an additional 638,106 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 39.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,772,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,606,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,189,000 after buying an additional 1,020,551 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

