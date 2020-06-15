Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.69 and last traded at $63.97, approximately 1,011,384 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 536,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.
FVRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 384,574 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 109,274 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.
About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.
Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.