Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.69 and last traded at $63.97, approximately 1,011,384 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 536,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 384,574 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 109,274 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

