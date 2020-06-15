Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Short Interest Update

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the May 14th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 818,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 177,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $469,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,391,657 shares of company stock worth $2,997,363 in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Franks International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franks International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after purchasing an additional 150,367 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Franks International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franks International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 175,232 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Franks International by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 42,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franks International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,432. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Franks International has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Franks International had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Franks International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franks International will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.