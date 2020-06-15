Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Gap Down to $3.15

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.15. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 4,364,300 shares changing hands.
GNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,109,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 172,123 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,934 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,280,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
