Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Gap Down to $3.15

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.15. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 4,364,300 shares changing hands.

GNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,109,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 172,123 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,934 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,280,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

