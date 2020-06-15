Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $2.75

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $2.75. Gerdau shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 7,957,100 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Gerdau by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,973,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301,194 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,419,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,757,000 after buying an additional 2,142,732 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $18,427,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 4,372,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after buying an additional 1,422,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after buying an additional 139,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.