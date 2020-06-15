Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 36.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 23.6% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,585,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 302,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $488,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 266,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $132.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.