Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Ryan Levenson Sells 41,897 Shares

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Ryan Levenson sold 41,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $390,899.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $334,163.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ryan Levenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Ryan Levenson sold 8,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $62,960.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Ryan Levenson sold 50,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $452,500.00.

Shares of GLDD stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.19. 503,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,283. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 25.15%. Research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.80 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 222,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 24,789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after buying an additional 785,666 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

