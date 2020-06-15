Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to report $6.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.38 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $7.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $25.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.71 billion to $25.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.16 billion to $27.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 14,412,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,056,704. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.