Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to report $6.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.38 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $7.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $25.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.71 billion to $25.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.16 billion to $27.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 14,412,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,056,704. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

