Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Up to $42.65

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.30, but opened at $42.65. Hexcel shares last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 1,295,600 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HXL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Hexcel from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Hexcel by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

